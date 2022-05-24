United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading Up 6.9%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 24,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 248,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.
About United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Time Technology (UTME)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.