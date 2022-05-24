United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading Up 6.9%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 24,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 248,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

About United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, and cell phone parts, molds, and shells; and distributes face masks.

