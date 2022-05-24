USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of USANA Health Sciences worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE:USNA opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.82 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

