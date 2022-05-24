VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.67. 105,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 78,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.