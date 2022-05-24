Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth $260,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

