Virginia Gambale Buys 2,719 Shares of FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Stock

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Virginia Gambale bought 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,839 ($23.14) per share, with a total value of £50,002.41 ($62,919.86).

LON FDP opened at GBX 2,265.50 ($28.51) on Tuesday. FD Technologies Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,620 ($32.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,194.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,951.60. The stock has a market cap of £630.40 million and a PE ratio of 787.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

