Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.37

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.37 and traded as high as C$22.57. Wajax shares last traded at C$21.89, with a volume of 62,275 shares traded.

WJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 price objective on Wajax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 2.7487439 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

