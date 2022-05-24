Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading 2% Higher

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 112,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 190,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

