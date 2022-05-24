Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading 2% Higher

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 112,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 190,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)
