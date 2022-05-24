Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF)

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS: KMMPF) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/9/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$24.00.
  • 5/9/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00.
  • 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.50 to C$23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.
  • 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$24.00.
  • 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75.
  • 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.
  • 4/27/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00.
  • 4/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.50 to C$25.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMMPF stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.