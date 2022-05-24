Weil Company Inc. Purchases 2,988 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

