Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

