WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,338,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 253,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,953,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $657,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

