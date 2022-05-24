WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter worth $365,000.

