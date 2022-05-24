Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $11.47 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

