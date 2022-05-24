XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) vs. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Financial Contrast

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares XBiotech and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech -144.13% -6.99% -6.86% PTC Therapeutics -91.68% -983.21% -26.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XBiotech and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC Therapeutics 1 4 4 0 2.33

PTC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.61%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than XBiotech.

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and PTC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $18.39 million 9.60 -$17.41 million N/A N/A PTC Therapeutics $538.59 million 4.26 -$523.90 million ($7.38) -4.36

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics.

Summary

XBiotech beats PTC Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech (Get Rating)

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the European Economic Area and the United States, as well as to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Brazil and Russia; commercializes Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean; and markets Evrysdi for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and older in Brazil. The company's splicing platform includes PTC518, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

