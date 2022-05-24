Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.79

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.79 and traded as high as $30.05. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 6,703 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

