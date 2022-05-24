Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will announce $29.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.98 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Matterport reported sales of $29.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $126.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $129.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $174.72 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $189.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. Matterport’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $36,044,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $66,185,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTTR stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

