Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

