Zacks: Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the lowest is $177.97 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $138.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $760.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $787.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $822.10 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

