Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Buy

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEPA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

HEPA opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

