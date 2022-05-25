$220.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to report sales of $220.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $222.90 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $164.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $889.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.37 million to $910.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $930.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

