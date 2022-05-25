$24.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will report $24.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the lowest is $23.90 million. Sientra reported sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $95.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $95.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.80 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $121.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

