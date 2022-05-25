$313.38 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will report $313.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.20 million. ProPetro reported sales of $216.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

PUMP opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

