$410.04 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will post sales of $410.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.98 million and the lowest is $409.29 million. HubSpot posted sales of $310.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

NYSE HUBS opened at $307.95 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.59.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.