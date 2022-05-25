88,795 Shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after buying an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

