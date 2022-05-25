$9.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will report $9.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBRV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

