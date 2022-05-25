$9.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will report $9.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBRV shares. StockNews.com
began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research
cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.32.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Featured Stories
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.53 million and the highest is $10.40 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com
assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
NBRV stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Featured Stories
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.