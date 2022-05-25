A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

