abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $9.35. abrdn shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 260 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
