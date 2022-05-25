abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $9.35. abrdn shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 260 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get abrdn alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

About abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.