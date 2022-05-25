Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.