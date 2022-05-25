Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.85

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.85 and traded as high as C$19.15. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.80, with a volume of 2,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Acadian Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.73%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

