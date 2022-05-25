accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $781.78

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 781.78 ($9.84) and traded as low as GBX 658.64 ($8.29). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.38), with a volume of 24,629 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.86 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 763.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 781.78.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

