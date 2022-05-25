ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of ADTRAN worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,300,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 237,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 182.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 167,897 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

ADTN stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $889.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.27. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

