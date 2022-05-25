AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AgileThought stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,876,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

