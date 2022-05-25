Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,775 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 112,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,553,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 57,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 197,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

