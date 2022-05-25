Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbus from €170.00 ($180.85) to €180.00 ($191.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($146.81) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

About Airbus (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.