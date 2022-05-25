American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.73.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.