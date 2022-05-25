Amgen Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $19.39 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report released on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the medical research company will earn $19.39 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

