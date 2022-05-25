Analyzing Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.42 $14.96 million $3.55 10.55 Provident Financial $39.77 million 2.67 $7.56 million $1.32 11.06

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 18.42% 8.75% 0.79% Provident Financial 25.79% 7.80% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.49%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and one full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

