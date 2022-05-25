Analyzing QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

This table compares QuoteMedia and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 2.49% -32.14% 6.96% Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30%

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QuoteMedia and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 577.08%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $15.17 million 1.48 $210,000.00 N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.21 $2.20 million ($0.04) -36.00

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, and Quotestream Professional, as well as a web portfolio management product; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.