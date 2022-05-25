AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.91% of AnaptysBio worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 668,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

