Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,464.03

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,464.03 ($18.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($18.62). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.27), with a volume of 1,192,013 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.70) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.36) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.36) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.29).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a market capitalization of £14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,577.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,464.03.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.