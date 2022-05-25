Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Apollo Medical worth $27,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 286.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 207.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $113,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 82,136.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 68,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

