Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tsfg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

