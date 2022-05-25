Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average is $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

