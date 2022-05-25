Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,307,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,277 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,302,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

