Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

