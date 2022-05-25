Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

