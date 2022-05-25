Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $321,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

