Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.67 ($7.10).

AT1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.17) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

AT1 opened at €4.46 ($4.75) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($7.61).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

