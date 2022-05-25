Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.37

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $10.65. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 1,446,511 shares trading hands.

ATLKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 160 to SEK 168.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.