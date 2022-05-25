Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post $27.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 308.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $133.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.54 million to $154.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $264.29 million, with estimates ranging from $202.14 million to $310.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

